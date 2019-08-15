Epoch Times Advertiser Deletes Facebook Page After Hacking Inquiries

A North Carolina real-estate agent who says his Facebook account was hacked years ago was surprised to learn this week that a page he previously used to market local listings was now being administered by a popular conservative media company with ties to Chinese dissident groups.

The Facebook page, titled The News Express and boasting nearly a million subscribers, housed dozens of advertisements encouraging users to subscribe to The Epoch Times. It was one of a handful of vaguely branded Facebook pages used in recent months to market the newspaper, generally with appeals to supporters of President Donald Trump.

But The News Express page previously went by a different moniker. According to information on the page, it was formerly called “Steven King - Allen Tate Realtors,” and used by King to market properties in the Charlotte area. King says his Facebook page was hacked around 2013 and subsequently co-opted by a Vietnamese man named Lê Thái Trần.