Epstein Bankrolled Strange Foundation With Ties to Famous French Politician Jack Lang

By spring 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was persona non grata in America. The Miami Herald had published an exposé on the financier’s abuse of underage girls, the Justice Department had opened an investigation into his secret 2008 plea deal, and federal prosecutors in Manhattan were quietly building new criminal charges against him.

Perhaps that’s why Epstein took refuge in Paris, where not everyone shunned the wealthy sex offender. French politician Jack Lang, the country’s former minister of culture and minister of education, told Paris-based news outlet Franceinfo that he and Epstein attended a party for the Louvre pyramid’s 30-year anniversary in March 2019—about four months before the FBI arrested Epstein. Lang reportedly invited the sex trafficker, whom he described as “a charming, courteous and pleasant person.”

Now The Daily Beast has learned that Epstein bankrolled a French organization whose executives have ties to Lang, who decades ago endorsed a disturbing opinion regarding sex with 13-year-olds and, like Epstein, is friendly with embattled director Woody Allen.