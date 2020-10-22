Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell’s Deposition Is Unsealed

This is a developing story...

The long-secret testimony of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has finally been made public.

Four years after her confidential deposition in one victim’s lawsuit, Maxwell’s answers to under-oath questioning provide a deeper look into Epstein’s trafficking ring ahead of her criminal trial scheduled for next year—including explosive claims that Epstein abused one victim when she was only 13 years old.

On Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the unsealing of Maxwell’s 2016 deposition from a now-settled defamation suit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Maxwell and Epstein trafficked her to powerful men for years. When a notorious photo emerged of Britain’s Prince Andrew with his arm around a young Giuffre, it revealed Maxwell grinning in the background.

In the deposition, Maxwell said she started working for Epstein “at some point in 1992” and that she stopped any significant work for him in 2008 or 2009. She was first hired to decorate his six homes and hire staff—cooks, cleaners, gardeners, pilots, pool people—to run his houses and private plane, she said, and later hired architects for the multi-millionaire’s many estates.

“I’m a very loyal person and Jeffrey was very good to me when my father passed away,” Maxwell testified. “And I believe that you need to be a good friend in people's hour of need and I felt that it was a very thoughtful, nice thing for me to do to help in very limited fashion which was helping if he had any issue with his homes, in terms of the staffing issues. It was very, very minor but I felt it was thoughtful in somebody's hour of need.”

Many of Epstein’s victims, including Giuffre, have accused Maxwell of acting as Epstein’s main recruiter, picking up underage girls for him in Central Park, Paris, and even at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where Giuffre claimed Maxwell approached her for massage work when she was only 16.

Maxwell testified under oath that she never hired someone under the age of 18 to work for Epstein, never gave Epstein a massage with an underage child, and never saw Epstein receiving a massage from an underage child. “When I was there, at the time I was present, the people that gave Jeffrey, men and women who gave Jeffrey massages were adults over the age of 18,” she said.

In one disturbing section of the deposition, Maxwell was asked whether she was aware that Epstein had sexual contact with a victim who was only 13 years old. Maxwell replied only, “I would be very shocked and surprised if that were true.”

At another point, Maxwell refused to answer whether she believed Epstein sexually abused minors. Instead, she merely replied, “I can say with certitude that everything Virginia said was a lie.”

“She is an absolute liar and everything she said is a lie and therefore, everything that stems from that is a lie,” Maxwell fumed, calling Giuffre a “terrible person.”

Maxwell then became evasive as lawyers pressed her on whether she hired Giuffre to give Epstein an erotic massage.

“Virginia Roberts [Giuffre] held herself out as a masseuse and invited herself to come and give a massage,” Maxwell testified. “I'm not asking that question. I’m asking if you invited her to come to Jeffrey Epstein's home when she was under the age of 18,” her questioner pressed. “Again, I repeat, she was a masseuse and in the form and as my job, I was to have people who he wanted for various things including massage. She came as a masseuse.”

“I'm not asking how she held herself out. I'm asking how she arrived at the home,” her questioner asked again. “Did you meet her and invite her to come to the home or how did she arrive there?”

“Ms. Roberts held her to be a masseuse and her mother drove her to the house,” Maxwell answered, dodging the question again, before ripping into Giuffre. “Virginia lied 100 percent about absolutely everything that took place in that first meeting. She has lied repeatedly, often and is just an awful fantasist.”

Later, Maxwell flatly stated she did not remember meeting Giuffre at Mar-a-Lago, despite a 2011 email with Epstein in which Maxwell stated she recalled meeting Giuffre “when she was working at a premier resort claiming to be 18 years old and a professional masseuse.”

Maxwell, 58, fought to keep the 418-page transcript secret, saying it contains “intimate” information about her sex life—and that release of the records could jeopardize her ability to defend herself in a pending criminal case.

In July, Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Maxwell in connection to Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. Authorities say the British heiress recruited and groomed girls as young as 14 in the mid-1990s; she is also charged with perjury for allegedly lying about her knowledge of Epstein’s abuse during the 2016 deposition.

The socialite, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held at a Brooklyn federal detention center pending a trial scheduled for July. She faces 35 years behind bars, if convicted.

Maxwell has long denied any involvement in Epstein’s trafficking enterprise. Her lawyers said she only sat for the deposition in Giuffre’s civil case because of a protective order that kept her testimony hidden from the public.

Still, the appeals court upheld the U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska’s decision in July to release hundreds of documents from Giuffre's lawsuit.

Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, called the ruling “an important step toward vindicating the public interest in understanding the scope and scale of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and the efforts made to conceal it.”

The last tranche of unsealed records named a host of famous people in Epstein’s orbit, including former President Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

In a transcript of a phone call with a lawyer, Giuffre claimed Clinton visited Epstein’s private isle in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She said the financier, who died in a jailhouse suicide in August 2019, joked about Clinton being beholden to him.

“You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on the island],” Giuffre told the lawyer, according to the document. Giuffre claimed Epstein laughed off her question and replied, “Well, he owes me a favor.”

In her own deposition, Giuffre claimed Maxwell sent her to New Mexico to give a “massage” to former Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson.