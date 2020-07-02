Epstein ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell’s Fancy Pals: Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew and More
The Clintons, the Trumps, Prince Andrew, the Weinsteins, Mick Jagger, the Duchess of York, Naomi Campbell—Ghislaine Maxwell certainly palled around with powerful people.
The Clintons, the Trumps, Prince Andrew, the Weinsteins, Mick Jagger, the Duchess of York, Naomi Campbell—Ghislaine Maxwell certainly collected a glittering set of powerful pals. The 58-year-old British high-society heiress and alleged ‘madam’ of billionaire pedophile Jeffery Epstein was arrested on Thursday on charges of procuring and trafficking underage girls for Epstein’s abuse, and of molesting them herself. In the coming days and weeks, expect Maxwell’s tony friends to scramble to distance themselves from her, just as they did with Epstein (who killed himself in a New York jail after his arrest last year). But the photographic evidence of all the people who hobnobbed with Maxwell—even after disturbing allegations about her activities with Epstein emerged in the late 2000s—can’t be erased so easily.