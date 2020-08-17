Epstein Victim Claims He Showed Her Off to Trump When She Was 14

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s first known victims is the last holdout against his estate.

Last January, a California woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate and British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing federal charges for allegedly recruiting girls into the financier’s trafficking ring.

The complaint accuses Epstein and Maxwell of grooming and sexually abusing Doe for years, starting when she was 13 years old. The former couple met Doe in 1994 at the Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan. (The Daily Beast previously revealed Epstein was a donor to the prestigious school and stayed at a cabin he funded on the property.)