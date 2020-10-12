Epstein’s Estate Accused of Shady Secret Payouts

Jeffrey Epstein’s $634-million estate is footing legal bills for an immigration attorney who represented the late sex-trafficker’s foreign-born victims.

In probate court, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands highlighted payouts for this mysterious immigration lawyer—and other questionable spending—as the estate fights the government’s freezing of its bank accounts so Epstein’s minions can pay $500,000 in monthly bills, and millions in outstanding legal fees.

When Attorney General Denise N. George filed a civil racketeering suit against Epstein’s estate in January, she placed criminal activity liens on Virgin Islands assets and property allegedly used in Epstein’s trafficking ring. She agreed to release funds after reviewing and approving the estate’s operating expenses, but the estate is challenging these holds, saying they make it impossible to meet financial obligations. In a June pleading, the AG said the liens ensure assets are preserved for victims’ and the government’s claims “without any further attempt to evade accountability.”