ER Doctor Sees Pandemic ‘Getting Better’—but Another Health Threat Is Rising

Dr. Comilla Sasson spent the weekend at her Colorado home awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test her 6-year-old was given after developing a fever.

On Monday morning, the 42-year-old emergency medicine physician got word that the results were negative. She herself is fully vaccinated, along with 26 percent of the adults in her state. Her husband is one of the 43 percent who have received at least one shot. And even though her state is among the 22 with increased new cases, the numbers are considerably lower than they were at their height. She dares hope the whole country is emerging from a pandemic whose first horrific surge she witnessed as a volunteer in New York City a year ago.

“Finally, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she told The Daily Beast. “It’s getting better.”