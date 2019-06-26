Eric Trump Says He Was Spit on by Restaurant Employee in Chicago

President Donald Trump’s son Eric says he was spit on by an employee at the Aviary, a cocktail bar in Chicago, on Tuesday night. The employee was taken into Secret Service custody but was later released.

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump told Breitbart News. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The Chicago Police Department was on the scene and assisted the United States Secret Service with a “law enforcement matter,” CPD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

The Secret Service could not be reached for comment.