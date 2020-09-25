Errol Morris Fought to Clear a Green Beret of Murdering His Family. Was He Wrong?

Errol Morris is one of non-fiction cinema’s all-time greats, a godfather of modern true crime thanks to 1988’s The Thin Blue Line, which famously got Randall Dale Adams off of death row. So when he says that another murderer is innocent of the crimes for which he’s been convicted, it’s necessary to listen—if not to instinctively believe him. And yet A Wilderness of Error, FX’s five-part adaptation of Morris’ 2012 book of the same name, makes a far from convincing case, raising plenty of doubt about whether the illustrious filmmaker was, in this instance, on the wrong side of the truth.

Truth, it must be said, isn’t easy to pin down in A Wilderness of Error, and that ambiguity—as well as the mounting tension between Morris’ outlook and that of director Marc Smerling (producer of Andrew Jarecki’s Capturing the Friedmans and The Jinx)—makes the docuseries a particularly involving entry in the popular subgenre. Produced by horror maestro Jason Blum, Smerling’s investigation (premiering Friday, Sept. 25, with an FX on Hulu bow the following day) features Morris as a talking-head guide. It also employs various cinematic techniques that the documentarian has pioneered over the course of the past four decades, in particular evocative, shadowy, slow-motion-drenched dramatic recreations that obscure and confound as much as they enlighten, and interviews conducted with the Interrotron, the Morris-developed system that allows subjects and questioners to see each other, in real-time, in a camera monitor. In many respects, A Wilderness of Error is akin to watching a funhouse-mirror rendition of a Morris film, filtered through a kindred artist’s own lens, with Morris himself at its center.

Then again, there’s a funhouse quality to just about everything in this baffling saga. A Wilderness of Error concerns Jeffrey MacDonald, who as a young Green Beret doctor stationed at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg says he was assaulted in the early morning of Feb. 17, 1970, during a skirmish with four intruders—three men (two white, one African American) and a blonde woman in a floppy hat and boots—who murdered his pregnant wife Colette and daughters Kimberley (age 5) and Kristen (age 2) with a combination of a wooden plank, knife, and ice pick. Suffering only minor stab wounds, MacDonald survived this bloodbath, which he blamed on a band of psychotic hippies who chanted “Acid is great! Kill all the pigs!” while committing their atrocity, and scrawled the word “Pig” in blood on the bedroom headboard. In a country still reeling from the prior year’s Manson Family murders, the MacDonalds appeared to be the victims of a copycat massacre.