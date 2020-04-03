James Fenton’s ‘All the Wrong Places’ Gets It All Just Right

This is part of Armchair Traveler, our temporary series highlighting books you can escape with during the Coronavirus lockdown.

In All the Wrong Places, James Fenton pulls off a rare feat: He precisely and often hilariously conveys the confusion that is almost every traveler’s constant companion. If we’re honest, we have to admit that most of the time we’re on the road, we’re out of our comfort zones. We don’t know what’s around the next bend, what’s for dinner, or if that hotel a friend recommended will work out or not. Sometimes the not knowing is fun, but mostly it forces us to live with at least a mild case of underlying anxiety.

The odd thing, to me at least, is that travel writers do what they can to iron out those anxious moments. Maybe they think we won’t believe them if they record the uncertainty they felt about the routes they took, the places they stayed, or the people they met. The ironic result is I wind up believing only about 40 percent of what they say.