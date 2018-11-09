Escape From a Wildfire and 4 Other Videos You Have to See Right Now

Welcome to the Video Cheat Sheet, your source for the videos you absolutely have to see right now. Today we have a terrifying escape from wildfires in Paradise, California; a deadly confrontation between police and a terror suspect in Australia; a robot news anchor; and, of course, President Trump.

To get the Video Cheat Sheet every day, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Or you can sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter to get the video cheat sheet delivered to your inbox every afternoon.