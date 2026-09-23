‘THOUGHTFUL AND PASSIONATE’ ESPN Analyst and Son-in-Law of Legendary Coach Dies at 47 He was the son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Lance King/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chris Spatola, the ESPN basketball analyst and son-in-law of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died suddenly at 47. His death was confirmed Tuesday by the Krzyzewski family and ESPN. No cause was disclosed. The family described Spatola as “a devoted husband and father” and asked for privacy as his wife, Jamie, and their three children grieve. Spatola graduated from West Point in 2002 after a standout basketball career, then served in the Army and spent a year fighting in Iraq—although he later described the 2003 invasion of Iraq as “one of the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history.” In 2007, Spatola joined Krzyzewski’s Duke staff, working there until 2012 and eventually becoming director of basketball operations. He also served as a court coach for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 FIBA World Championship. Spatola joined ESPN in 2015 as a college basketball analyst and also hosted on SiriusXM. “Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN,” the network said. “He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike.”

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