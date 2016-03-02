ESPN: We'll Address Curt Schilling's Hillary Slam

CHEAT SHEET
ESPN said Wednesday that it will address on-air baseball analyst Curt Schilling's recent comments that Hillary Clinton should be buried under a jail. During a Tuesday radio interview, the former pitching star said "I hope she does [go to jail]. If I’m gonna believe... that she gave classified information on hundreds if not thousands of emails on a public server after what happened to General Petraeus, she should buried under a jail somewhere." Expressing opinions about the presidential race—especially ones so incendiary—has been discouraged by the network, which has punished Schilling before for his outspoken political rhetoric. "We are addressing it," the network said in a terse statement.