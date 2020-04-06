Transform Your Space Into a Blissful Yoga Studio

I think the one thing that has been getting me through this craziness has been yoga. It’s usually pretty good about getting me through the general craziness, but it has been especially helpful now. I’ve been doing other workouts to burn off steam, like using the Peloton app, but yoga brings with it calmness and serenity. There are a lot of great yoga studios that are offering online classes on a donation based system (please donate to yoga teachers, they are facing financial unknowns since you can’t attend their classes in person) via Instagram or Zoom, Yoga Vida and the Iyengar Institute to name a few. My family recently did a Zoom yoga class together to celebrate my Mom’s birthday, and it was pretty great. No matter your experience level, I really think it’s worth investing in some proper equipment, too. Here’s what you need to transform your living room, dining room, bedroom, wherever you are (and here’s hoping it has some natural light), into the relaxing yoga studio of your dreams.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat I really like this mat, and one you love is worth the investment. Here’s why. A yoga mat is the place where it all happens. You need something with grip, that has support for your knees and wrists, and is comfortable. This is the best one out there, and doubles as a great place to do any other workout you might want to do, too. Buy on Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yoga Towel This towel is great for hot yoga, which you can do in your house, I suppose. But to be honest, I use it no matter what. If you spray it with water before you start, it adds extra grip to your mat, and it soaks up all of your sweat, too. Fold it in half and just keep it at the top of your mat, or open it up and spread it to cover your entire mat. Buy on Lululemon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yoga Blocks I was using a case of LaCroix as my yoga block which was not working out too well. Thankfully, I got these blocks from Lululemon recently. They’re great for making the ground a little closer if you’re not that flexible, and they’re also great for restorative poses, too. Buy on Lululemon $ 18

Open Road Goods Yoga Blanket You need a yoga blanket, here’s why: you need more blankets period. But this one is especially great because it won’t slide around while it’s giving you the support you need in poses. Even if it’s just a comfortable seat, savasana (final relaxation pose), or extra padding for your knees or wrists, this blanket is a must have. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

P.F. Candle Co. Pinon Candle You have to make sure your yoga studio has the right ambience. That means playing with the lighting, and the smell of the room. A candle is an excellent option to change the vibe of any room, and I especially like this one. It smells great and is good to look at. Why does it matter why it’s good to look at? You can use your candle as a totem of sorts during balancing poses, and would you really want to focus on an eyesore? Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Palo Santo This is for the fire averse. Maybe you have kids or pets and worry about someone tipping over a candle and starting a fire. I have neither but I definitely share this fear. Palo Santo is an excellent alternative to candles and incense, as there is little time when anything is actually on fire, but it produces a calming, soothing scent that will bring your senses inward. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

VicTsing Oil Diffuser Essential oil diffusers are also great because there is no fire involved. But that’s just the start. They also glow and produce soothing patterns of lights, and the scents are customizable. Lavender is my favorite to fill mine with, but pick your favorite scent and relax. This is your practice, after all. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.