A friend of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio last week allegedly told the FBI he helped the killer stockpile his arsenal—and even watched him assemble the murder weapon.

Ethan Kollie, 24, is charged with an unrelated count of lying to purchase a gun for himself, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday. During an FBI interview, Kollie acknowledged purchasing items for Connor Betts weeks before the massacre. It is unclear if he had any prior knowledge of Betts’ plans.

Kollie allegedly told agents he bought a high-capacity ammunition magazine, body armor, and part of the receiver for Betts’ firearm. Kollie said he helped Betts assemble the firearm several months ago, according to the FBI.

It was all done to help Betts hide his arsenal from his parents, Kollie was quoted as telling agents.

Kollie allegedly answered “no” to a question about unlawful drug use on a form he filled out to purchase a handgun, despite having a prior conviction for marijuana possession. Kollie FBI agents also allegedly found drugs and paraphernalia when they searched Kollie’s residence hours after the Aug. 4 attack.

Kollie was arrested Friday and is being held in a Dayton jail.

Authorities said his friend, opened fire on a crowded street filled with bars and restaurants, killing nine people, including his sister, on Aug. 4. Twenty-six other people were injured.

Betts, 24, legally purchased an AR-15 pistol used in the attack, authorities previously said. The pistol has a shorter barrel than the rifle variant, but uses the same ammunition and magazines. Attached to Betts’ pistol was a magazine capable of carrying 100 rounds of ammunition, authorities said. Betts also wore bullet-resistant body armor.

Betts arrived in Dayton’s downtown Saturday night in his father’s car with with his younger sister, Megan, and another male friend, police said. About an hour after entering a bar with the duo, surveillance video captured Betts walking out by himself. About 45 minutes later, police said Betts returned to the bar and fatally shot his sister and wounded the friend outside.

Then, Betts opened fire across the street on a crowded line of people waiting to enter a bar. Police officers already deployed next to the bar almost immediately opened fire, striking Betts a split second before he Betts entered the bar’s open door.

Authorities have not offered a motive for the massacre, but did say Betts had “violent ideations that include mass shootings and had expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.” Former classmates and ex-girlfriends have expressed Betts had violent attitudes going back a decade and was briefly suspended from high school after keeping a list of people he wanted to rape or kill.