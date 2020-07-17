This Cloth Face Mask from Etsy Has Quickly Become My Every Day Mask

What I’ve noticed lately about wearing face masks is that I find myself critiquing every part of it. At first, I just dealt with a mask that only kind of fit my face. I had to tie the elastics and pleat it myself, but it worked, until I had to wear it for longer than taking the dog on a walk around the block. That’s where things got...painful. I knew I needed to find a mask that worked on all levels: comfort, style, and safety.

For all-day wear, I knew I could count on my BAGGU mask, because of how comfortable it was. But taking that thing on and off is a little bit of a hassle, something I don’t want to have to do in the morning before coffee. It really became a Thing when I was social distance hanging with friends and I would take my mask on and off depending on where I was or what I was doing.

That’s where my most recent mask purchase comes in. I searched through Etsy to find a mask that had everything I needed: adjustable ear ties, a nose wire, multiple layers of durable cotton, and (most importantly) quick shipping. I found all of that in the face masks from KFashionShopUS. This is the mask I wear every single day to run quick errands. It’s made with three layers, including an inner layer of non-woven fabric that acts somewhat like a filter, and comes in a handful of solid and patterned fabric. I went for the black-and-white gingham, but I may have to pick up a solid denim one, too.

Three-Layered Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 15

Tie Dye Fabric Mask Buy on Etsy $ 15

Floral Summer Fabric Mask Buy on Etsy $ 15

