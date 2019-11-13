Etsy’s Handcrafted Gifts Are Sure to Impress. Here Are the Best Ones to Gift Anyone

It's officially gifting season. Scouted's holiday gift guides are here to help you get through it all. Check all of them out here.
Etsy has hundreds of handmade gifts that will make anyone truly happy. It’s full of amazing artisans that craft unique, one-of-a-kind gifts that you’ll be proud to wrap. But with that comes the task of narrowing down just what to get. Well, we’ve sifted through some of the options and rounded up a handful of perfect gifts, from personalized dopp kits to pop-culture-inspired art prints.
Waxed Canvas Weekender Bag
This big, waxed canvas weekender is great for anyone that loves to travel, even if it’s just overnight. Fill it with snacks, a travel pillow, and a sleeping mask for some extra oomph. Plus, you can get it monogrammed for free.
Red and Blue Organic Shapes Dangle Earrings
Made from reclaimed leather and polymer clay, these abstract earrings are perfect for anyone that loves a bit of drama. They’re bold, bright, and beautiful.
Chunky Mohair Sweater
Giving a sweater as a gift is a thoughtful gesture, but how about a handmade sweater that’ll keep them warm all summer? Choose between eight colors and give them a gift they’ll never want to take off.
The Giving Plate Custom Recipe Plate
This touching gift is for anyone in your family that has a deep connection with a secret family recipe. Upload a scan and add a handwritten recipe to any serving dish, pie plate, or bowl.
Gold Bracelet Set
These handmade bracelets are simple but if you get them a set of two, they’ll make a big impact. They’re open sizing so they’ll fit any size wrist.
Personalized Dopp Kit
Add a personal touch to this waxed cotton canvas dopp kit with a monogram. It’s durable and it’ll make them think of you every time they pack for a trip.
20k Gold Cheers Rocks Glass
Festive drinkware can get a little tacky or dated, but this is perfect for any holiday or gathering. The lettering is made from real 20k gold.
Gourmet Popcorn Seasonings
Getting a movie lover a DVD is just not the best idea anymore. This set of seasonings can add a little interest to a bowl of popcorn they can munch on while watching their favorite movie for the 20th time.
Soft Alpaca Wool Blanket
Give the gift of coziness with this alpaca wool blanket. It’s lightweight but will keep them warm while they cozy up on the couch with a book or by a fire.
Winterfell Candle
Winterfell may not actually smell like pine and fir (more like mud and fire) but the Game of Thrones nerd in your life will appreciate being able to light this while they wait for George R.R. Martin’s next book.
Geometric Bib Necklace
This bold necklace pairs hand embroidered fabric with handmade clay beads. Anyone with a taste for eclectic jewelry will love it.
