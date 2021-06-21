This Amazon Prime Day, Treat Yourself to a House That Cleans Itself With This eufy RoboVac

eufy by Anker s11 RoboVac, 43% off

This ultra-slim robot vac automatically adjusts suction for different floors.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

We may not be living in The Jetsons just yet, but a robot vacuum that cleans your house without any work from you is a pretty good start. This eufy by Anker RoboVac has an ultra-slim design that fits easily under most furniture, and will adjust the strength of its cleaning depending on whether it’s on carpet, laminate, tile, or hardwood floors. With up to 100 minutes of cleaning, this machine can do the whole house and then automatically recharge itself, and the manufacturer says it operates at the same noise level as a microwave.

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Shop at Amazon $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.