Make a Robot Do the Dirty Work With This Discounted RoboVac

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, $200 down from $300

This small but mighty robot vacuum comes with BoostIQ to add more suction power to dirtier areas. It even has boundary strips to keep it out of certain rooms. Plus, it works with Alexa

The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX is the kind of thing you forget you own. It can be scheduled to run on its own (for up to 100 minutes on a full charge), comes with boundary strips to keep it out of certain rooms, and is easily controllable with your phone or using Alexa. Plus, the BoostIQ recognizes when things need a little more oomph to clean. What’s not to love? Oh yeah, it’s also on sale for Prime Day.

