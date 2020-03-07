The Bernie Sanders of the 1920's

This country has experienced two great progressive movements: the one we are going through now and the one that started over 125 years ago. Both movements originated in the turmoil kicked up by industrial or technological revolutions that dropped unimaginable amounts of wealth in the laps of a very few Americans, creating a direct challenge to the idea of American democracy.

The question progressives faced in the 19th century is the same one as today: Can a nation say it is truly a democracy when its economic structure resembles that of an oligarchy or plutocracy?

Not at all coincidentally, one of the two frontrunning Democratic candidates, Senator Bernard Sanders, has spent most of his career studying and emulating his hero, a socialist trade union labor leader from the late 19th and early 20th centuries named Eugene V. Debs.