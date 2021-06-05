Europe’s Pettiness Is Fucking Up the Summer

ROME—Just when you thought it was safe to book a flight to Europe for a long-awaited summer holiday, things are getting complicated again. Last summer, Europe (with the exception of Croatia), not only missed out on American and Asian dollars, but they also spent much of the tourism season duking it out with each other over changing restrictions and a complicated color-code, fed by what was the beginning of a deadly second wave that has only subsided thanks to vaccines. This summer was supposed to be different with Brussels promising to open up the borders by high summer. That's not exactly how it is happening. But this time it isn't so much about COVID surges and variants. It's about European leaders’ pettiness and tit-for-tat attitude.

Thursday, the European Union seemed to backtrack on a promise to open up the 27-member state to Americans by mid-June, instead doubling down on restrictions on non-essential travel from the U.S. and U.K (while still allowing individual countries to set their own rules). Some countries like Greece have been open to tourists since May and others, like Spain and France, had already announced welcoming Americans by the 9th of June. And the travel ban extension apparently won’t apply to Italy’s COVID-tested flights with some U.S. states through Alitalia and Delta. When posed the question about these countries that are defying the ban, a spokesperson for the E.U. said simply “it’s complicated.”

All this means that with the exceptions of a country like Greece, which made clear in late spring that it would be completely open, most European countries are going to lose out on American tourism for the whole summer and thanks to changing rules, they are missing out on a lot of European tourist dollars, too. Even if restrictions are lifted, Americans have already made their summer plans.