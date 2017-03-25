Evacuation of Syrian Rebels in Homs Delayed

CHEAT SHEET
The evacuation of Syrian rebels from Homs was delayed on Saturday due to renewed fighting between rebels and regime forces in the nearby Hama province. The evacuation, part of a Russian-backed deal to surrender the rebels’ last stronghold to government forces, will resume again on Monday, Homs Province governor Talal Barazi said, according to Reuters. Rebels first began leaving the area last weekend as part of the evacuation plan expected to be the largest of its kind. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said between 10,000 and 15,000 people are expected to depart the area each week. Under the deal, rebels are allowed to leave the area, along with their families, with light weapons.