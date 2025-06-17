Even 74-Year-Old Princesses Are Wearing the Metallic Makeup Trend

On June 16, Princess Anne made a subtle statement at the Order of the Garter via a modern makeup twist, surprising fans of the royal family as she made her way to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Princess of Edinburgh celebrated the annual event, which bestows an order of chivalry on those who make significant national contributions in their lifetimes, alongside several members of the royal family, including her brother, King Charles, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate. Many eagle-eyed observers turned their gaze to Princess Anne and her surprising makeup for the occasion.

The 74-year-old wore military attire with a playful blue-toned metallic lip color—a refreshing divergence from her typical palette of pale matte pinks, peaches, and berry tones, and one that elegantly aligns with recent trends inspired by early-oughts nostalgia. ADVERTISEMENT

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When it comes to her makeup and wardrobe, Princess Anne usually errs on the quieter side, especially when compared to certain higher-profile royals who tend to be a bit more flashy. (To be fair, Kate Middleton’s most minor hair trim invariably receives at least 20 write-ups.) Aside from being a distinct shift from Anne’s regular aesthetic, though, this cheerful look also subverts the traditional expectations placed on older women, who are (often unfairly) pressured to keep their makeup muted and understated, and to leave the more modern textures and vibrant shades to younger folks.