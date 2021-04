As in life, so in death.

It turns out that Prince Philip now remains as subject to the royal family’s ideas of his secondary place in their hierarchy as he was when alive.

He will have to wait until the queen dies before it is permissible for him to have a final resting place alongside her. Until then, as the Daily Telegraph has reported, Philip will be parked among 24 other corpses in the Royal Vault, a gloomy and cavernous burial chamber beneath St. George’s Chapel within Windsor Castle.