Even Homebodies Deserve Nice Holiday Gifts

We all know someone that would rather be on the couch or in bed instead of out and about, and that's fine. Help them lean into their homebody-ness this holiday with some gifts that are perfect for those of use that can't imagine a better night than binging Netflix or curled up with a new book.

This whole collection from Otherland is called Manor House Weekend, which means it's made for the people that want to cozy up on a couch and do nothing on a Saturday night. Sun Suede is full of saffron, pink peppercorn, and white suede. Cardamom Milk is just as the name suggests, warm and sweet with a hint of woodiness. Tapestry is smoky oud, burnt maple, and vetiver (like the smell of an old leather recliner).

Weighted blankets have come a long way and they're a great gift for anyone that enjoys feeling extra cozy. Just make sure you get the right size, the rule of thumb being 10% of the person's body weight should be the weight of the blanket. This one comes in weights that range from 5lbs up to 20lbs.

Everyone deserves a good bath, and everyone deserves a good bath soak. This bath oil is earthy and woody, with a case of organic shiso seed and coconut oils, which means it won't end up making your bathroom (or your skin) smell like you bathed in an entire Bath and Body Works store.

Staying home all the time can sometimes effect your sleeping habits. Whether it's tough to just fall asleep at night or you just can't seem to stay asleep, Dodow can help. This tiny little device shines a pulsating light on the ceiling of any room to guide you through breathing techniques that are scientifically proven to help you maintain better sleep habits.

A good set of double-walled glasses is a great gift for anyone that loves a good hot beverage at home. These from Joyjolt come in a ton of styles and shapes, so whatever drink you love to unwind with, these glasses will be able to keep at the perfect temperature for both sipping and holding.

Do you live with someone who'd rather be sitting at home on the couch with a good book? This is the piece of furniture for you. The Sobro smart coffee table features Bluetooth speakers, charging ports, LED lights, and two drawers for storage, one of which is refrigerated for drinks and snacks.

Doing a puzzle that's simple, but engaging, is a great way to destress after work or spend a rainy Saturday. Get even more playful with a broccoli puzzle, or opt for a colorful abstract puzzle you could easily frame and hang up.

Dolby's newest line of wireless Bluetooth headphones are made specifically for the at-home binger. The noise-cancellation is fully customizable (so you can fully tune-out your surroundings if you so desire) and you can even make pre-set modes so you can easily access the perfect sound level for whatever you're watching at home.

The Sill offers a plethora of plants to choose from as gifts, but the best thing you can do is gift someone a plant subscription. The Plants for Beginners Potted Plant Subscription Box features an easy-to-care-for plant already in a planter, delivered to your door each month. It's basically a no-brainer.

