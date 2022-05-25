Even Kellyanne Conway Hates Steve Bannon

On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer is joined by guest host Zachary Petrizzo to unpack Kellyanne Conway’s new memoir, Here’s the Deal, in which the former Trump campaign manager takes countless jabs at ex-Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Throughout the book, which The Daily Beast obtained over the weekend, Conway slams Bannon, alleging that her former Trump administration co-worker enjoyed a cozy relationship with the mainstream media—a charge that amounts to a career-ending insult in Trumpworld.

“‘Fuck the media,’ he often said to me, to others, occasionally to the press, and sometimes just to himself as he walked down the hall,” Conway writes. “Yet I began to notice he was far cozier with the ‘fake news’ press corps than he ever let on.”

Conway further claims that Bannon—a “not a take-your-kids-to-work kinda guy”—made his workplace office into a “makeshift war room,” featuring “whiteboard lists of Trump’s ‘promises’ and a long list of personal errands he would have his White House staff manage.”

Despite years going by, the MAGA beef apparently hasn’t been squashed.

On Monday, Conway took a few more potshots at Bannon, who she says has “three Blackberries, three shirts, and three pens,” on Fox News radio while downplaying Bannon’s highly ranked MAGA crowd-loved WarRoom: Pandemic podcast.

Bannon didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday.

On the podcast, Sommer said the Conway book is a “holding pattern book until he [Trump] runs again.” Petrizzo said that Conway has gotten herself into a “weird spot” due to a Trump spokesperson having already called one of Conway's quotes about Trump ever mulling stepping out of the 2016 presidential race “totally false.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Vice News senior reporter Tess Owen talks about Forgiato Blow, a boastful pro-Trump rapper in Florida dubbed the “Mayor of MAGAville” who eats at Hooters multiple times a week.

“I just did not know what to expect whatsoever,” Owen said of her reporting trip to meet Blow. “Really just had no idea.”

The Rolls-Royce that Owen took with the rapper to Hooters gets slammed by Sommer as the “most hideously painted Rolls-Royce in history.”

“He’s a little evasive when it comes to talking about wealth,” Owen said.

Listen, and subscribe, to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.