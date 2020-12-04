Even Liberals Have to Admit Trump Had Real Successes on the Economy

President Trump’s critics have never lacked for legitimate complaints. His unpresidential behavior has included dishonesty, personal attacks, a petty lack of loyalty, and a Twitter feed that makes most Americans cringe. On the international front, he has cozied up to dictators, insulted allies, and abandoned trade agreements.

Trump also had his share of domestic policy failures: soaring budget deficits, runaway spending, tariffs, an immigration crisis at the border, and the lack of a fully-formed health plan to expand access and reduce costs. The president’s inconsistent downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic did not inspire confidence either.

However, we should avoid the knee-jerk partisanship of entirely dismissing Trump’s domestic policy record. There have also been successes that can inform future lawmakers and presidents.