Even One-Person Protests are Too Much for Vladimir Putin

ONLY THE LONELY

With the pandemic as a pretext, the Kremlin banned mass marches. But “solo pickets” social distanced by 50 feet went on. Then the police cracked down on those, too.

Anna Nemtsova

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos Getty

MOSCOW—The crackdown on political opposition took a sinister twist during two months of coronavirus quarantines in the Russian capital. Marches and rallies were banned, so protests were reduced to what were called “solo pickets,” as in a picket line with only one person. 

The contrast with the mass protests taking place around the world right now could not be more striking.

The protester would stand all alone, a surgical mask on his or her face and gloves on the hands that bore aloft a banner or placard in the last form of street expression allowed without a permit. And then police started arresting the single pickets, too, claiming they were breaking the lockdown rules. 

Last Thursday, Alisa Ganiyeva unrolled a banner demanding freedom for her friend, Novaya Gazeta journalist Ilya Azar, who had been arrested for a solo picket demo late last month. Ganiyeva stood outside the Moscow city police headquarters for just a few seconds, she said, before the cops grabbed her. 