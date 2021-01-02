I Live (and Will Die) in These High-Waisted Button-up Everlane Jeans, Even Months into Staying Home

I know real pants are over. I know skinny jeans are over. I know that high waists are not exactly synonymous with luxury and comfort (or with enjoying being alive in a human body that bends and breathes). But even months into the privilege of more or less not leaving my house, I still can’t stop wearing Everlane’s Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Button Fly jeans.

There's “stretch” in the name, and that’s a good place to start. Unlike other stretch jeans I've tried, the form-hugging fit stays strong between washes. They definitely relax with wear, but not to the point of bagging or warping. Best of all, I can get them over my butt, but they don't pull around my thighs or gape outrageously (or at all) at the waist or back. As someone with a somewhat dramatic hip-to-waist ratio, these are one of the few pairs of jeans I’ve found that just fit. And as a shorter person, I love the length for the same reason.

My former go-tos were Madewell’s 10” High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Carbondale Wash, but Everlane’s feel so much more wearable and affordable. The casual black wash keeps me from feeling overdressed for hanging out with my dog on my living room floor. Plus, it means that the fact that when the back pockets wear out a little quickly feels, it makes it feel like an intentional grungy aesthetic choice rather than an unfortunate structural issue.

In addition to washed black, they come in a cleaner-looking vintage mid blue. There's also a curvy version with an even more form-hugging hip-to-waist ratio, which comes in plain black, mid blue, dark-wash blue, and white, with a few different inseam lengths.

The high rise – 11” – makes me feel dressed and even almost look it despite most-often pairing them with a gender-neutral cropped sweater or a bra worn as a shirt. The exposed-button fly, which turns copper-y with wear, and leather tag detail in the back have the same effect. The overall look is that I definitely got out of bed today, but I didn't have to try too hard to do it.

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Button Fly Buy at Everlane $ 78

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.