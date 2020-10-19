Everlane’s Cashmere Sweaters Are on Sale for Both Men and Women

Have you looked at your sweaters from last year yet? While the winter weather is still at bay, it’s time to start thinking about your knitwear — and there’s nothing like a little cashmere. Right now, Everlane hasdiscounted their already-affordable $100 Cashmere Sweaters, meaning you get a piece of knitwear made from Grade-A, 100% cashmere for just $75.

Choose from a plethora of colors and styles. The women’s Cashmere Crew, Cashmere V-Neck, and Cashmere Sweater Tee are all $75, with colors galore. On the men’s side, they are also discounting a couple Cashmere Crews and Cashmere V-Necks down to $100. Whichever you choose, you’ll be adding a soft, durable sweater to your collection, just in time for the changing of seasons.

The Cashmere Crew Down form $100 Buy on Everlane $ 75

The Cashmere V-Neck Down from $100 Buy on Everlane $ 75

The Cashmere Sweater Tee Down from $100 Buy on Everlane $ 75

The Grade-A Cashmere Crew - Men's Down from $130 Buy on Everlane $ 100

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.