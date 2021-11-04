Gift Pick: Everlane's Italian Leather Day Glove Shoes

If I had to choose one pair of shoes I can’t live without, it would definitely be Everlane's Italian Leather Glove Shoe. Aside from the number of compliments I get about them, they’re seriously cozy AF. I started off with the cream color and have slowly worked my way up to the black and tan colors. In total, there are seven neutral colors to choose from (they match *everything*) and five limited-edition hues that are more bold and colorful.

At $115 a pair, this shoe is worth every penny, especially because they last a long time. With 4.5 stars and over 6,000 reviews, customers who’ve bought the glove shoe say that they’re true to its name. 'Glove’ is right. That's the way these fit. And the longer I wear them, the softer and better fitting they've become. I wear them with thin socks, with peds, or even barefoot,” one happy customer wrote.

The day glove is the perfect basic shoe for the day, but it can also be worn on a casual night out. Made from 100 percent soft Italian leather, this shoe truly molds to your feet for a custom fit. They make the perfect gift for shoe lovers and anyone who is on their feet all day.

They're also available in a slew of chic colorways, including cream and tan, as well as a few limited edition colors like lilac and pastel blue. Everlane Italian Leather Glove Shoe They're also available in a slew of other chic colorways including cream and tan, as well as some pastel limited edition shades. Buy at Everlane $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

