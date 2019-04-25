The Tread Trainer Is a New Sustainable Sneaker From Everlane

RUBRIC:

On the heels of Earth Day, Everlane has launched their newest sustainable endeavor. Today, Everlane debuts the first style, the Trainer from their new sustainable sneaker brand, Tread.

The $98 sneaker, a true, full-grain leather trainer, took two years to create. The sole is 94.2% virgin-plastic free and even the laces and lining come from recycled plastic and polyester. The Tread Trainer is a unisex style coming in seven colors: Off White, Glacier, Grey, Navy, Butter, Pale Pink, and Black.

“Make the world’s most sustainable sneakers. Make them to last. Make them completely carbon neutral. And never stop pushing to make them better,” Michale Preysman, Founder & CEO of Everlane said in a press release and email. “We’re starting with a leather trainer that’s the lowest impact of its kind. Made with less waste and almost no virgin plastic—it’s also completely carbon offset. Best of all, it’s designed and constructed to last—so fewer end up in landfills.”

Take a step in the sustainable direction with the Tread Trainer, available today.

