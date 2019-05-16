Everlane Takes On Jumpsuits With Three New Summer-Ready Styles

Everlane is taking on jumpsuits for the first time with the addition of three new styles: The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit, The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, and The Linen Jumpsuit.

The new GoWeave jumpsuits are made from 100% triacetate, a synthetic material that’s light, drapey, and wrinkle-resistant (which is paramount in a jumpsuit, in my opinion). They come in two styles, The Essential Jumpsuit and the Short Sleeve Jumpsuit. The Essential is a versatile, double V-neck style with wide legs and a removable belt. The Short Sleeve version has a rounded front neckline and a V back, creating an elegant silhouette with a smidge of drama.

The Linen Jumpsuit is the standout of the bunch. It’ll be your summer go-to, with the modern square neckline, dropped straight leg, and adjustable straps (that are wide enough to cover a bra!). It’s made from breathable linen and comes with a tie for the waist if you want a more cinched silhouette.

These are jumpsuits that are made to be worn with purpose and without abandon. You don’t need to be gentle with them as the fabric and silhouettes are extremely flattering and forgiving. They’re perfect for travel, too, since they won’t wrinkle even if you’re stuck on a delayed flight or in downtown traffic.

