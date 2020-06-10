Everlane’s Linen Button Down Is the Only One I’ll Wear

I haven’t worn a button down in months. There’s been no need to. I’m not going to work, out to dinner, or anywhere, really. And so I’ve been wearing my favorite T-shirts, pretty much nonstop, with no end in sight. It’s been nice, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve come pretty close to the breaking point. I think if you haven’t worn a button down, now’s a great time to get back into one. Just to remember what normalcy feels like. And the button down you should be throwing on without a doubt should be this one.

Everlane’s Linen Short-Sleeve Button Down is honestly better than a T-shirt, and it’s the only one you’ll catch me wearing this summer. The linen is naturally breathable, making this the perfect shirt for hot weather, and because linen looks even better a little wrinkly, you don’t have to worry about maintenance at all. The short sleeves make this a staple that will work well with shorts or pants depending on how you’re feeling, and the little pocket on the chest fits a pair of sunglasses perfectly. The length is long enough to be worn untucked, but you can tuck it in if that’s how you roll. At the end of the day, this is a button down that should be in every wardrobe.

So next time you have a Zoom meeting, dress to impress. It’s really not that hard to do. This is the shirt you’ll be wearing all summer, anyway.

Linen Short-Sleeve Button Down Buy on Everlane $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

