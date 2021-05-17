Hard Pants? I’ll Be Wearing These Everlane Joggers Forever

Scouting Report: Everlane’s ReNew Air Pants are the lightest, most freeing pair of pants I own. I want to wear them every single day, plain and simple.

People are talking a lot about hard pants (aka jeans, chinos, etc.) recently and I just don’t get it. There is no way I’m going back—my “soft” pants aren’t just softer, I’m beginning to think they are more stylish, too. Soft pants, for what it’s worth, are decidedly not sweats. Instead, they are pants you can wear out to any occasion, ones you never want to take off even when you get home after a long day. I used to be a big fan of the Lululemon Joggers, but Everlane just released some new ones and I’m in love.

ReNew Air Pants Buy at Everlane $ 68

Everlane’s ReNew Air Pants are softer than soft. They’re made from recycled polyester and have elastane, too, so they are plenty stretchy. They are, in many ways, a stylish version of leggings for men—the fabric sculpts itself to my legs in a way that is supportive, comforting, and freeing, thanks to the stretchy fabric. These ones are perfect for right now because they are lightweight and breathable too—I feel like I could run a mile in them if it was a little chilly out, but I wouldn’t mind sitting in the park with them on all day, either. The waistband is elastic which, let’s be real, is great these days, but unlike sweatpants, they are more form fitting and therefore, more stylish. They have cuffs around the ankle so they don’t sag over my shoes, but instead, sit right above my ankle.

In short, these are the pants you’ll see me in 99% of the time. When I’m traveling, these are going to be great. Working from home, absolute perfection. Days out: I’ll be rockin them. They’re honestly too comfortable to ever take off.

