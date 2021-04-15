Everlane’s New Sustainable Swimwear Is Also Quick-Drying

In a move that I’m surprised took this long, Everlane is entering its newest category: swimwear. The new line of swim launches today and it’s just in time for us to mentally prepare for hitting the beach as soon as humanly possible this year.

Women's Sustainable Swim Collection Shop at Everlane $

The line includes three styles of bikini tops: Square-neck, Triangle, and Tie-Front. Pair those tops with a choice of two bottoms, the High-Rise Hipster and a classic Bikini. You can easily mix and match these styles, with multiple colors and even a floral pattern that will go with any color. In addition to the bikini styles, there are two one-pieces, the Square-Neck and V-Neck. The swimwear is soft and durable, made not just to lay out on the sand but is perfect for taking some laps in the pool or hitting the ocean waves. They’re also lined with a quick-drying technical fabric, so you’re not sitting in a wet swimsuit all day, since these styles can easily be worn with regular clothing (hello, crop tops and bodysuits).

The new swim line was fit-tested on 112 different women, ensuring that the fit and style is flattering on all body types, not just model bodies. It’s also an incredibly sustainable line, with the suits made from 82% regenerated nylon derived from recycled plastic. This is just another initiative by the brand to reduce their plastic use and continue sustainable efforts.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.