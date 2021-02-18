This Everlane Coat Makes Me Feel Stylish Without Sacrificing Comfort

I don’t know about you, but I for one haven’t felt fancy in a while. Though this sentiment is coming from someone who loves comfort more than anything, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the spontaneity of dressing up and having somewhere to go is missing these days. Recently, I have been considering clothing items that make me feel a little fancier than just sweatpants — I’m not saying I’m going to dress up — and Everlane recently provided just the thing I needed.

I like to think of Everlane’s Italian Wool Chore Blazer as part blazer, part chore coat, part sweater. That’s because the wool is so incredibly soft that the look it gives off is both one of coziness as well as one of style. It has lapels, yes, and it even has buttons, as well as tailored shoulders to make me look like I’ve put in effort. It hangs slightly below my waist and despite its slimmer fit, has enough room so don’t I feel cramped. But here’s why I really like it: its deep front pockets. This makes it feel less like a stylish coat and more like a comfortable cardigan, one perfect for moseying around my apartment in. It can be dressed up with a collared shirt, if you’re so inclined, but it can definitely be dressed down with just a T-shirt or even a hoodie. Since it’s made out of 100% wool, it’s warm enough to be the only layer you wear outside, too, so instead of going out in a puffer, you can stroll in style. Plus, despite its material, it’s not the least bit scratchy.

Italian Wool Chore Blazer Buy at Everlane $ 148

I’m definitely not the suit-wearing type and this is definitely not a suit-wearing type of jacket. It’s perfect for anyone who aspires to feel fancy, just every now and then.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

