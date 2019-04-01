Everlane, Yardbird, Dims, and More Sustainable Brands to Shop Right Now

The fight to stay sustainable is a valuable one, both for brand and consumer. As more and more companies are focusing their efforts to reign in their plastic use and upgrade their recycling status, we as consumers benefit. The earth is hungry for help and these brands are aiming to give it a fighting chance by reducing their single-use plastic consumption, using recycled fabrics, and opting for more sustainable options for packaging.

Apparel

ReNew is Everlane’s commitment to reducing their plastic use in packaging and manufacturing, as well as helping us all reduce our own plastic use. The line features outerwear and sweaters made from recycled plastic bottles. They’ve also committed to introducing no new plastic in their entire supply chain by 2021.

Born out of a family’s need to keep their beloved beaches clean from plastic waste, Fair Harbor takes plastics from the oceans and weaves them into shorts and swimwear. The pieces are durable and water-resistant, and above all else, soft.

UK-Based brand People Tree debuted a fashion line that met the Global Organic Textile Standard certified by the Soil Association and was the first fashion company to be awarded the World Fair Trade Organisation product label. They use low impact dies, natural materials, include Fairtrade International (FLO) certified cotton and Merino wool.

A new menswear brand from GAP, Hill City is a certified B Corporation that incorporates fabric made from 91% recycled polyester in a process that emits fewer greenhouse gases and helps conserve energy and water. When they can, they use natural, organic, or recycled options in the clothing.

Accessories

As a luggage brand, their innovative design stands out among the boring, hard-side carry-ons of the current age. But their mission to transition to exclusively using recycled ocean plastics is what sets them apart. Their newest line upcycles 5lbs of plastic waste and turns it into beautiful, functional bags.

Nisolo is committed to sustainable factory practices, fair wages, and transparency into how they ethically source their materials for their shoes, bags, and accessories. The brand also publishes an Impact Report that breaks down their partners, factories, practices, and sustainability measures.

Home

This simple, forward-thinking home brand takes sustainability to heart. Not only do they use sustainably-sourced wood that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Plus, all their finishes and adhesives “are Greenguard-certified, meaning they’ve met some of the world’s most rigorous standards for low emissions of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs)” according to CEO Eugene Kim.

Porter is about making sustainability attractive. Their beautiful products help cut down on single-use plastic usage and they’re all completely BPA-free. The bowls, mugs, and bottles will keep your at-home cooking and drinking looking great, and doing great for the environment.

Sustainable outdoor furniture is a new part of the industry and Yardbird gets it right. The furniture is made from eco-friendly materials crafted from ocean plastics. They spent 2.5 years collecting on the beaches of the Philippines and incorporated over 30,000 lbs of this material into their furniture in 2017 alone. Plus, 50% of their packaging materials come from recycled sources.

