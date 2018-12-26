Everlane’s Choose What You Pay Event Has Over 200 Items

If you're already a fan of Everlane, you'll know what's going on, but if you're new, here's the deal: Everlane never has a sale section.

They opt for something they call Choose What You Pay, which is, well, items where you literally choose the price (from three prices) that you want to pay. They periodically add new things to it, but this event happening right now has over 200 new items added to the Choose What You Pay section.

Get shoes, tops, sweaters, dresses, and more for less than what you'd normally pay for Everlane's upscale, sustainable wares. It's pretty much a no-brainer to take advantage of the lower prices on styles that will ease you into any season.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.