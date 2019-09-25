Everlane’s ReNew Cashmere Takes Recycled Material and Turns It Into Super-Soft Sweaters

Cashmere is one of those luxurious fabrics that you don’t think about ending up in a landfill, and yet it does. Everlane has now partnered with a mill in Italy to help change that. The brand is recycling cashmere sweaters and blending the recycled material with extra-fine merino wool to create a brand new, super soft sweater.

The ReNew Cashmere comes in three women’s styles (vintage crew, varsity cardigan, and button crop) and two men’s styles (crew and v-neck). The sweaters are priced starting at $98 and go up to $120, the sweet spot for a sweater you want to invest in and get years of wear out of. They’re vintage-inspired without feeling stuffy or trendy. You can pair them with practically any fall outfit you can think of. I’m eyeing the Button Crop to pair with black jeans and ankle boots under my leather jacket.

Everlane is at the forefront of sustainable, recycled fabrics. The ReNew Cashmere line means you can feel good about wearing a sweater that helped cut down its carbon footprint by 50%. That’s something you’ll enjoy snuggling up to in the fall. | Shop at Everlane >

