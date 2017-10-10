Every Celebrity Who Has Spoken Out About Harvey Weinstein

Last week, the New York Times published an exposé on Harvey Weinstein and the decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. The piece was built on interviews with eight women who described harassment to varying degrees; the New Yorker piece that was released this morning featured interviews with thirteen. Both also detailed a long history of similar behavior, abetted by his assistants and others in his company. Following the Times piece, many high-profile figures have come forward with their own stories about him, or to condemn his actions. We’ve compiled a list, in their own words.

Ben Affleck

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

Judd Apatow

“What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?”

Asia Argento

In an interview with The New Yorker, Argento spoke about how Weinstein sexually assaulted her, and of her fear of speaking out, saying, “I know he has crushed a lot of people before [...] That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out.”

Rosanna Arquette

The same New Yorker piece featured an interview with actress Rosanna Arquette as well, who said that her own silence regarding Weinstein and his advances was due to his influence and reputation for crushing those who spoke against him. “He’s going to be working very hard to track people down and silence people,” she said in the piece. “To hurt people. That’s what he does.”

Anthony Bourdain

“Can we use the word ‘rapist’ now? #Weinstein”

Hillary Clinton

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

George Clooney

“I’ve heard rumors, and the rumors in general started back in the ’90s, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role. It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn’t get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt. But the other part of this, the part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible.”

Glenn Close

“I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad. [...] No one should be coerced into trading personal dignity for professional success. I feel the time is long and tragically overdue for all of us in the industry, women and men, to unite — calmly and dispassionately — and create a new culture of respect, equality and empowerment, where bullies and their enablers are no longer allowed to prosper.”

Stephen Colbert

“This is monstrous behavior that in a just world would not have been allowed to go on for decades. It is indefensible.”

Matt Damon

“If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it. And I will peel my eyes back now, farther than I ever have, to look for this type of behavior. Because we know that it happens. I feel horrible for these women and it’s wonderful they have this incredible courage and are standing up now.”

Emma De Caunes

De Caunes spoke with The New Yorker about having suffered harassment from Weinstein and addressed the industry’s attitude about his behavior. “I know that everybody—I mean everybody—in Hollywood knows that it’s happening,” she said. “But everyone’s too scared to say anything.”

Judi Dench

“Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.”

Scott Derrickson

“The entire Weinstein Company board should resign. Fuck these people.”

Lena Dunham

“In the fall of 2016, I performed at a benefit for Hillary Clinton organized by the Weinstein Company. I had heard the rumors. I felt that going onstage under his aegis was a betrayal of my own values. But I wanted so desperately to support my candidate that I made a calculation. We’ve all made calculations, and saying we’re sorry about those calculations is not an act of cowardice. It’s an essential change of position that could shift the way we do business and the way women regard their own position in the workplace. I’m sorry I shook the hand of someone I knew was not a friend to women in my industry.”

Paul Feig

“There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It's up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

“My heart breaks for everyone who was hurt by this man. As a actor, a human & a feminist I am standing in support. Always have. Always will.”

America Ferrera

“This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward.”

Romola Garai

“Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him, so I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory. [...] The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power.”

Judith Godrèche

In an interview with the New York Times, Godrèche recalled being told by a female Miramax executive not to say anything about the way Weinstein had harassed her because it hurt the film’s release. “This is Miramax. You can’t say anything.”

Kathy Griffin

“The Weinstein thing is just fucking unbelievable but I’m not afraid to say anything because I don’t appear in movies ever and no one will ever put me in one. That guy seems to be what’s called a rapist. I’m using it as a broad term. There’s a lot of them and they are everywhere. So it’s time we started to fucking look out for each other because this shit has been going on for way too long.”

Josh Groban

“Horrid. Disgusting. Good riddance.”

James Gunn

“Yesterday, I tweeted that if even 1/10 of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true, and I believe they are, then good fucking riddance. Fuck him and everyone who enabled him to get away with such behavior. The tweets got a lot of news coverage and I got a lot of responses. One of the primary responses was that sexual predation is a terrible problem... for Hollywood. Well, yes, that’s true. Sexual predation is rife in Hollywood. But it’s also rife EVERYWHERE.”

Rebecca Hall

“I wholeheartedly stand behind the women who are coming out and saying what they’re saying now, it’s incredibly hard to do that, and the idea that it could be in any way for their gains is preposterous. I think what’s going to happen in the next couple of days is interesting and I think [Weinstein] deserves what is coming. It’s indefensible how he’s behaved, it is. I think it’s inexcusable, and I am behind those women.”

Angelina Jolie

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Ashley Judd

“I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and [Weinstein] always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining. [...] There’s a lot on the line, the cachet that came with Miramax.”

Michael Keaton

“H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is ‘leader of the free world’ btw”

Jennifer Lawrence

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”

Rose McGowan

“The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman. The days of Entourage-like behavior and thinking is as dated as your largely bro nature. I’m calling on the board to resign effective immediately, and for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out.”

Gretchen Mol

“I am angry and disgusted about Harvey Weinstein’s abuse of power and his shameless assaults against women. This kind of abuse of women is grossly familiar, and for many of us, it’s hard to muster up surprise. I feel deeply for the women who had to deal with and navigate his incredibly entitled, bullying, revolting and inexcusable behavior. I am grateful to them and applaud their bravery in speaking out.”

John Oliver

“‘I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone.’ Yeah, you’re right — your excuse isn't an excuse. In fact, it isn't even an excuse for that behavior in the ’60s.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Speaking to the New York Times, Paltrow recalled an incident when she was 22 years old and Weinstein summoned her to his hotel. She had been under the impression that it would be a work meeting, but was soon prompted by Weinstein to give him a massage. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said, also noting that she told her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, who has yet to comment beyond confirming Paltrow’s story.

Seth Rogen

“I believe all the women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. It takes bravery to do so.”

Emmy Rossum

“The “old dinosaur” explanation doesn’t cut it. DECADES of using power to intimidate women for sexual gain is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

Mark Ruffalo

“To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.”

Andy Serkis

Speaking to Business Insider while promoting his new film, Serkis said that there was “no excuse” for this kind of behavior, and when asked if he’d ever consider working with Weinstein in the future, said he would not.

Kevin Smith

“[Weinstein] financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed.”

Mira Sorvino

Speaking with The New Yorker, Sorvino echoed the stories of other women who have come forward in that she said “no” to Weinstein multiple times, to no avail. She also said that she struggled with whether or not to come forward because she thought her experience with Weinstein was mild compared to the experiences of others.

Meryl Streep

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. [...] The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

Amber Tamblyn

“Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. Forward. Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant.”

Jake Tapper

“Weinstein's defense: he says he needs help and therapy, then his lawyers attack his accusers as liars. Not contrition. Continued Sociopathy.”

Olivia Wilde

“Let's be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It's appalling. Let's be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It's appalling. The victim blaming needs to stop. As does the shaming of women who didn't come forward earlier. They spoke, and we are here to listen.”

Kate Winslet

“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace.”

Jeffrey Wright

“Man, this is all kinds of wrong. Zero accountability [for Weinstein] until now.”

Constance Wu

“[Weinstein’s behavior] is sick & disgusting & actually evil. Bravo to the courageous women & the (few) men brave enough to speak out”

Zoe Kazan

“In all the discussion re: Weinstein, not seeing enough about *how* & *why* a predator can fly under the radar in an industry for so long. Sexual harassment being rampant in our industry--being the undertow, the room tone--provides camouflage for the worst kinds of behavior. He may be a monster but he's not a ‘lone wolf.’ There's a whole system that enables, tacitly endorses & disguises his behavior as acceptable. I hope holding him accountable brings about change. But that only happens if we don't act like he's the exception, when he's an exemplar.”