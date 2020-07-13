Every Day That Trump Remains in Office Is a Dangerous Day for America

So, after the Roger Stone commutation, it’s searingly obvious, if it wasn’t before, that the main reason the President of the United States wants to be re-elected is to avoid prison for the next four years.

So proud to be an American!

As Barbara McQuade explained in a column for The Daily Beast over the weekend, Donald Trump commuted Stone’s sentence rather than pardoning him because with his sentence merely commuted instead of wiped clean, Stone retains his Fifth Amendment right not to spill. Stone has 30 years’ worth of stuff on Trump to spill, and he’d do it in a heartbeat if it meant avoiding time.