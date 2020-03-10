Every Major Event Canceled or Postponed Worldwide Due to Coronavirus

As the 2019 novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on world financial markets and fuel fears of widespread contagion, major events such as conferences, summits, concerts, and sporting events are being forced to cancel or postpone. The virus has reached more than 100 countries, killed at least 4,000 people, and sickened more than 110,000 people around the globe. Many significant sports events, however, must go on even without an audience in order to keep their season schedules on track. Noteworthy tech conferences have been moved online due to fears that the virus will multiply in large gatherings. Here is a running list of the major disruptions to events around the world.

Major Global Sporting Events

Indian Wells Masters (also known as the BNP Paribas Open) tennis tournament in Palm Springs, California—canceled

Asian Football Confederation and FIFA Asian World Cup qualifying matches in Qatar—postponed

Round 5 of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby in France—postponed

Hong Kong and Singapore rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020—postponed

Tokyo Marathon—canceled

Chinese Grand Prix—postponed

The Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour Series in China—canceled

World Athletics Indoor Championships—postponed until 2021

Grand Prix in Bahrain—closed to spectators

All sporting events in Italy, including the Serie A football—cancelled or closed to spectators

All sporting events in Iran—cancelled

All sporting events in Greece—closed to spectators

Major Festivals and Events

South by Southwest (SXSW) music, tech, and film festival in Texas—canceled

Pearl Jam North American tour—postponed

Tucson Festival of Books—canceled

Ultra Music Festival in Miami—postponed

Annual TED 2020 conference in Vancouver—canceled

Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con—canceled

Prague Film Festival—canceled

London Book Fair—canceled

Tomorrowland Electronic Music Festival in Belgium—canceled

Livre Paris Book Fair—canceled

National Book Critics Circle Award Ceremony in New York—postponed until fall 2020

St. Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland—canceled

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Festival—canceled

Azalea Festival in Okinawa, Japan—canceled

Venice Carnival—canceled

The Dalai Lama has canceled all public events

Purim parades in Israel—canceled

Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia—closed

Movies and Productions

Peter Rabbit 2 release—postponed to August

James Bond film No Time to Die—release postponed until November

New York premiere of Superman: Red Son—canceled

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical—postponed until October

Major U.S. Corporate Events and Conferences