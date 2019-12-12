Every Scouted Gift Pick to Shop This Year

So much of the holiday season is stressing about getting the perfect gift. There's a lot that goes into the decision to gift something: price point, shipping window, personal likes and dislikes, etc. All of that boils down to the fact that we at Scouted want to give you an easy destination for all the gift picks we've made to satisfy anyone on your list. Scroll through and get inspired to make meaningful gift purchases this year. And if you don't find what you're looking for from this list, check out our guides for gifts under $100, emergency gifts, gifts for mom and dad, and more.
The Instant Pot Duo Nova 6QT
Bed Bath & Beyond price is for 10-in-1.
The Instant Pot continues to top best-sellers lists and for good reason. It slow cooks, pressure cooks, steams, and makes yogurt (for some reason) and you can even get accessories for it like steamer baskets, cake pans, and more. Your parents (once they figure it out) will love the fact that they can make fancy meals in no time. Your just-graduated sibling will appreciate the ability to make large quantities of food all at once. It's really a quality purchase for the people in your life that can't say no to a good, home-cooked meal.
The Everlane Cashmere Crew Sweater
At $100, the Cashmere Crew from Everlane feels more luxurious than the price tag portrays. The sweater is made from 100% cashmere, with a touch of nylon and elastane in the cuffs for stretchiness, and it comes in 17(!) different color options. There's a men's version for $130, as well. Gift it to your mom who has had the same sweater since 1980 or your brother who just started a new job and needs something other than button-downs to wear. You can even gift it to yourself, because who doesn’t need a versatile, easy-to-wear sweater in their collection?
Men's Cashmere Crew Sweater
Corkcicle 12 oz Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass
This "wine glass" may be a little deceiving, because it should be used for more than just wine. It's fully insulated and comes in multiple colors and finishes so you can find one that fits anyone’s personality. Gift it to your coworker who you got as a Secret Santa and whom only talk to in the kitchen. Make it a family affair and get one for your dad who always remembers way too late that he poured himself a cup of coffee.
The Five Two Ultimate Apron
This apron is truly the ultimate apron. It was designed with everyone in mind, thanks to 32,000 pieces of feedback from the Food52 community. It has an adjustable neck strap, a chest pocket for things like pens and glasses, a pocket with a printed conversion chart inside, and slots at the bottom to use for potholders. Seriously, they thought of everything. Gift it to your friend who is going through a bread-making phase or your coworker who cannot stop watching Bon Appetit videos. Cozy up to your mother-in-law whose cooking you may like better than your own mother’s (shhh!) and wrap one of these up.
The Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Eye Pillow
The BPA-free gel therapy microbeads of this weighted sleep mask contour to your face, no matter the position you’re laying in. Cooling jersey on one side with warm microfiber fleece on the other, you choose what kind of experience you want. Plus, the slip-through design means there are nothing to disturb you while sleeping. Gift it to your best friend who travels way too much for work or be a lifesaver and give it to your sister who just had her first kid and needs all the help she can get in the sleep department. Your coworker who just got into meditation and mindfulness will appreciate the sentiment. And basically anyone in politics needed this months ago.
Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof
The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite can head to the beach for some relaxing summer reading or in the bathtub for an at-home spa day. The built-in backlighting can be adjusted, there’s now double the amount of storage, and it supports Audible. Pick one up for the always-on-the-go friend who deserves to use their commute for more than just chugging coffee. It also works for your mom who is constantly asking for book recommendations or your best friend who has more books in her apartment than furniture. You can even gift a Kindle Unlimited subscription while you’re at it.
Parachute Waffle Bath Towel
Set of 2 hand towels, 2 bath towels.
You may not think that towels make great gifts, but these lightweight, towels will make any bathroom feel like a spa. Parachute’s weaving tech that allows air to pass through the 100% Turkey Cotton fibers so they absorb fast and dry faster. Your mom who has had the same towels since 1995 will appreciate these, as will your sister who just moved into her first home and only has one set. Grab a set for yourself so that you don’t have to keep rewashing the same towel each week.
The Takeya Cole Brew Coffee Maker
Getting someone the Scouted-favorite Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is like saying “Here, I value your time spent awake.” It's easy-to-use and the bottle itself is BPA-free and the lid is airtight to keep your coffee fresh for longer. The handle has a non-slip grip so even the groggiest of mornings won’t result in any dropped pitchers. Supply your friend who cannot go a day without an iced coffee (but probably should) or your significant other who thinks Red Bull is perfectly acceptable to drink before 10am with an easy way to caffeinate. Your sibling who’s off to college or moving out on their own and can’t mooch off of the leftover cold coffee in the pot may also appreciate this slightly passive aggressive gift, too.
The Royale Sneaker
OrthoLite insoles make the best-selling Royale sneaker an easy gift. They're made from premium Italian leather and lined with breathable soft leather, so socks are optional. The simple silhouette allows the Royale to handle different colors and materials, if you want something other than leather, like knit or animal print. Gift a pair to your dad who is always asking for your fashion advice or your girlfriend who has had the same pair of sneakers for way too long. Score some points with your brother to help him look as good as his new wife.
CBD Gummies: Calm
Other options: recovery and sleep.
Look, there's really no denying that the holidays are a stressful time for a lot of people. Help your friends or family take a little bit of the edge off of holiday stress with these CBD gummies. They're lemon-lime flavored and have a botanical blend of lemon balm, L-theanine and whole-plant hemp (10MG in each gummy). The jar is a 60 count, so perfect for a twice-a-day regimen to keep anxiety and stress at bay. This is the kind of gift that you may want to keep for yourself.
Who to gift it to: Your mom who needs some relief from cooking a Christmas meal less than a month after Thanksgiving. Your best friend who is back in town for the holidays and does not want to be here. Your sibling’s new spouse who’s showing up at dinner for the first time as part of the family. Your young cousin who’s planning on voting for the first time next year.
The PAUDIN Pro Kitchen Knife 8 Inch Chef's Knife
A classic 8” chef’s knife makes the perfect gift for any level of chef. It's basically the workhorse of the kitchen. This knife's ultra-sharp edge means it’s easy to use and slices like a dream, plus the ergonomically-shaped handles make it comfortable to hold. It's extremely durable, thanks to German steel, and the specific alloy used in crafting it can help prevent dulling and rust. Gift one to your newly single brother who no longer has an actual kitchen knife in his apartment or your mom who’s trying to get into cooking now that she’s retired. Maybe even get one for your roommate as a subtle hint to stop using your knives and not cleaning them.
Baebody Eye Gel
You can't really argue with over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. This is one of Amazon’s best-selling eye products and it’s made with all sorts of ingredients to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, increase moisture and elasticity, and hydrate. It's the perfect gift for your sister who just had her first kid or your best friend who is just starting to establish a skincare routine. Slip it into your husband's stocking, because he can't keep pretending that he’s not stealing your eye cream.
Paravel Fold-Up Bag
It's not everyday you see a fold-up tote bag that can fit basically anything you could need for a weekend away that then packs away into a tiny package no bigger than a Kindle (9.75" x 8" x 2.75", to be exact). The durable canvas and nylon fabric make this bag easy to carry anything. Slide it over a rolling bag’s handle for easy toting through the airport. Get it monogrammed for your friend who is constantly taking long weekend trips. Wrap it up for your dad who is still trying to carry all of the grocery bags in one trip or your coworker who loves to hit the gym before coming into the office but hates the duffle bag that they carry all the time.
EVA Arizona Birkenstock Sandals
The EVA Birkenstocks are lightweight, waterproof, and easy-to-wear. Sandals as a gift can be aspiration or fit right into someone's style, like your best friend’s husband who has recently found himself falling in love with the Grateful Dead. Your mom who is always in need of a pair of shoes to run out of the house in will also appreciate these almost as much as your cool teen cousin you’re trying to impress. And you should definitely pick some up for yourself because they’re the perfect go anywhere, do anything shoe.
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack
In stock colors: navy, heather grey
Tell someone that you truly value their time with this sleek, neoprene backpack. All the pockets and sleeves in the Dagne Dove Dakota Backpack will save them countless minutes they won't spend searching through deep-pocketed totes or gym bags for their necessities. It's a stress-free gift for your friend that tends to bring their whole life with them wherever they go or your newly adult sibling who just graduated from college and needs something to commute to work with. Even your partner, who refuses to stop using the beat-up backpack they’ve had for a decade, will appreciate it.
Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket
The Wrangler stretch denim jacket comes in two different washes with a classic contrast stitch. The back seams add a western-inspired look to an otherwise classic denim topper. Give someone the gift of a wear-with-anything piece that they’ll have for years to come, like your best friend who has had the same denim jacket since college. Your mom will love this, so she can stop wearing a cardigan everywhere she goes. You should also pick one up because it’s a basic staple that everyone should have in their closet.
