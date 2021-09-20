Everyone Came Dressed to Win on the Very Fabulous Emmys Red Carpet

Michaela Coel

Pure radiance from one of the night’s most anticipated nominees in Christopher John Rogers. This is how you commit to a highlighter neon: from head to toe.

Anya Taylor-Joy

First-time Emmy nominee blows up not just this red carpet but many others to come wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Yara Shahidi

Channeling pure New Look glamour, in this gorgeous green Dior gown.

Jason Sudeikis

The Ted Lasso star found his junior prom tux—actually a velvet delight by Tom Ford—and we are extremely grateful.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Stunning dress from the breakout, Emmy history-making star of Pose, in Atelier Versace. If she wins, it would, she said, also be “for the LGBTQI community, and all the intersectionalities I am part of.”

Cynthia Erivo

So this is what we call “a moment.” Erivo stuns in this fancy feather duster gown by Louis Vuitton. “We wanted it to be edgy, a little bit dangerous, and cool,” she said on the red carpet.

Kerry Washington

A very naughties corset look on Kerry Washington, courtesy Etro. Sultry stuff.

Kate Winslet

One imagines red carpet dressing gets boring for people like Kate Winslet, who has been on best dressed lists for ages. So here she is in this lovely, but a little boring, black dress. Not going to lie: I mistook her for a publicist at first.

Josh O’Connor

Prince Charles, take a fashion lesson from the lead actor nominee who portrays you in The Crown. Josh O’Connor in a very cute Custom Loewe tux, and black flower in place of tie.

Billy Porter

A sleek, black bodysuit, big, ruffled wings attached by Ashi, and a lot of sparkly diamonds. He talked, as eloquently as ever, about being part of a queer generation that kicked doors down. It was “mind-boggling,” he said to have “lived long enough to see Pray Tell and Pose exist. There was no context for this when I came into the industry.”

Kenan Thompson

Pink suits are the future, and this one looks sumptuous.

Emerald Fennell

Seriously ethereal and subversive evening gown.

Bowen Yang

Zegna suit, Tiffany brooch, and the FREAKING AMAZING SILVER HEELS are by the queer-owned company Syro.

Aidy Bryant

In fabulous custom Simone Rocha, and what Little Red Riding Hood wore when practicality came calling.

Kathryn Hahn

A sleek black jumpsuit—this one by Lanvin—is a good thing.

Nicole Byer

File this one under: making an entrance. The Nailed It host channeled ’60s girl group glamour in a fabulous custom Christian Siriano number. Byer said on the People livestream that her glam squad “worked very tirelessly” for two hours “as I ate French fries.” Sounds like the perfect Sunday.

Cecily Strong

Let’s play spot the New Yorker in LA: the SNL star went all-black with a dramatic leg slit and deep v-neck.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

The Reservation Dogs star celebrated his twentieth birthday on the red carpet in spot-on style: a slick black patchwork suit.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin won praise for her performance as Princess Diana on The Crown; tonight she stars as the world’s most beautiful sperm. A very fashion-forward Miu Miu display from the swim cap to the fingerless opera gloves and black stiletto nails.

Cedric the Entertainer

The evening’s host dressed like, well, an emcee. The wide collar and double-breasted might have been a little cheesy, but he wore it with aplomb. “I feel swaggy,” Cedric said of his sky blue suit, which really is what counts. Of note: Cedric ditched his go-to fedora for the red carpet.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge may play campy characters, but she kept things streamlined and chic in a form-fitting black gown with a mid length cape. She sort of looks like a very elegant moth. Fashion!

Samira Wiley

Shows how to wear the heck out a fitted tux

Kaley Cuoco

You know, The Flight Attendant is so exceptional that all bizarre adventures in neon can be forgiven.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Glamor, fashion boundaries vaporized in the best way by the Hacks star, AND A SASH.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Dressing Catherine Zeta-Jones, a total siren who always looks gorgeous, must be one of the easiest jobs in the world. Anyway, here she is in Cristina Ottaviano.

Rosie Perez

A wearable sunbeam on Rosie Perez in Pamela Rolland. She said it was the first dress she tried on at her fitting—when you know you know.

Taraji P. Henson

Let a professional do her thing: Henson in Elie Saab, nailing the whole sexy-but-comfortable-looking vibe.

Our Lady J

A free-the-nipple, bare-the-corset look from Our Lady J.

Elizabeth Olsen

The third Olsen sibling pays homage to big sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley in their clothing line, The Row. Looks cozy.

Beanie Feldstein

A refreshing and unabashedly cutesy look from Feldstein by Brandon Maxwell.. Also props to whoever had to steam that dress. Couldn’t have been easy but they nailed it.

Allison Janney

Dueling trends all over Janney’s dress, from the peplum waist to the off-the-shoulder neck and asymmetric sleeves. Somehow it all works.

Issa Rae

Hello, chainmail moment! A slinky, and very rich-looking Aliette outfit from Issa Rae, who always delivers in the wardrobe department.

Jean Smart

Wonderful in Hacks and Mare of Easttown—and at the ceremony with her extremely sweet, supportive son.

Angela Bassett

Greta Constantine and ruffles: unbeatable.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy loves fashion in the best way. Then he shares it, the generous man.