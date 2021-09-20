Everyone Came Dressed to Win on the Very Fabulous Emmys Red Carpet

GLAMOR

Yara Shahidi, Michaela Coel, Kenan Thompson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Bowen Yang were among those bringing it on the best red carpet of 2021 so far.

Michaela Coel

Pure radiance from one of the night’s most anticipated nominees in Christopher John Rogers. This is how you commit to a highlighter neon: from head to toe.

Rich Fury/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy

First-time Emmy nominee blows up not just this red carpet but many others to come wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Rich Fury/Getty

Yara Shahidi

Channeling pure New Look glamour, in this gorgeous green Dior gown.

Rich Fury/Getty

Jason Sudeikis

The Ted Lasso star found his junior prom tux—actually a velvet delight by Tom Ford—and we are extremely grateful.

Rich Fury/Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Stunning dress from the breakout, Emmy history-making star of Pose, in Atelier Versace. If she wins, it would, she said, also be “for the LGBTQI community, and all the intersectionalities I am part of.”

Rich Fury/Getty

Cynthia Erivo

So this is what we call “a moment.” Erivo stuns in this fancy feather duster gown by Louis Vuitton. “We wanted it to be edgy, a little bit dangerous, and cool,” she said on the red carpet.

Rich Fury/Getty

Kerry Washington

A very naughties corset look on Kerry Washington, courtesy Etro. Sultry stuff.

Rich Fury/Getty

Kate Winslet

One imagines red carpet dressing gets boring for people like Kate Winslet, who has been on best dressed lists for ages. So here she is in this lovely, but a little boring, black dress. Not going to lie: I mistook her for a publicist at first.

Rich Fury/Getty

Josh O’Connor

Prince Charles, take a fashion lesson from the lead actor nominee who portrays you in The Crown. Josh O’Connor in a very cute Custom Loewe tux, and black flower in place of tie.

Rich Fury/Getty

Billy Porter

A sleek, black bodysuit, big, ruffled wings attached by Ashi, and a lot of sparkly diamonds. He talked, as eloquently as ever, about being part of a queer generation that kicked doors down. It was “mind-boggling,” he said to have “lived long enough to see Pray Tell and Pose exist. There was no context for this when I came into the industry.”

Rich Fury/Getty

Kenan Thompson

Pink suits are the future, and this one looks sumptuous.

Rich Fury/Getty

Emerald Fennell

Seriously ethereal and subversive evening gown.

David M. Benett/Getty

Bowen Yang

Zegna suit, Tiffany brooch, and the FREAKING AMAZING SILVER HEELS are by the queer-owned company Syro.

Rich Fury/Getty

Aidy Bryant

In fabulous custom Simone Rocha, and what Little Red Riding Hood wore when practicality came calling.

Rich Fury/Getty

Kathryn Hahn

A sleek black jumpsuit—this one by Lanvin—is a good thing.

Rich Fury/Getty

Nicole Byer

File this one under: making an entrance. The Nailed It host channeled ’60s girl group glamour in a fabulous custom Christian Siriano number. Byer said on the People livestream that her glam squad “worked very tirelessly” for two hours “as I ate French fries.” Sounds like the perfect Sunday.

Rich Fury/Getty

Cecily Strong

Let’s play spot the New Yorker in LA: the SNL star went all-black with a dramatic leg slit and deep v-neck.

Rich Fury/Getty

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

The Reservation Dogs star celebrated his twentieth birthday on the red carpet in spot-on style: a slick black patchwork suit.

Rich Fury/Getty

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin won praise for her performance as Princess Diana on The Crown; tonight she stars as the world’s most beautiful sperm. A very fashion-forward Miu Miu display from the swim cap to the fingerless opera gloves and black stiletto nails.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer

The evening’s host dressed like, well, an emcee. The wide collar and double-breasted might have been a little cheesy, but he wore it with aplomb. “I feel swaggy,” Cedric said of his sky blue suit, which really is what counts. Of note: Cedric ditched his go-to fedora for the red carpet.

Rich Fury/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge may play campy characters, but she kept things streamlined and chic in a form-fitting black gown with a mid length cape. She sort of looks like a very elegant moth. Fashion!

Rich Fury/Getty

Samira Wiley

Shows how to wear the heck out a fitted tux

Rich Fury/Getty

Kaley Cuoco

You know, The Flight Attendant is so exceptional that all bizarre adventures in neon can be forgiven.

Rich Fury/Getty

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Glamor, fashion boundaries vaporized in the best way by the Hacks star, AND A SASH.

Rich Fury/Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Dressing Catherine Zeta-Jones, a total siren who always looks gorgeous, must be one of the easiest jobs in the world. Anyway, here she is in Cristina Ottaviano.

Rich Fury/Getty

Rosie Perez

A wearable sunbeam on Rosie Perez in Pamela Rolland. She said it was the first dress she tried on at her fitting—when you know you know.

Rich Fury/Getty

Taraji P. Henson

Let a professional do her thing: Henson in Elie Saab, nailing the whole sexy-but-comfortable-looking vibe.

Rich Fury/Getty

Our Lady J

A free-the-nipple, bare-the-corset look from Our Lady J.

Rich Fury/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen

The third Olsen sibling pays homage to big sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley in their clothing line, The Row. Looks cozy.

Rich Fury/Getty

Beanie Feldstein

A refreshing and unabashedly cutesy look from Feldstein by Brandon Maxwell.. Also props to whoever had to steam that dress. Couldn’t have been easy but they nailed it.

Rich Fury/Getty

Allison Janney

Dueling trends all over Janney’s dress, from the peplum waist to the off-the-shoulder neck and asymmetric sleeves. Somehow it all works.

Rich Fury/Getty

Issa Rae

Hello, chainmail moment! A slinky, and very rich-looking Aliette outfit from Issa Rae, who always delivers in the wardrobe department.

Rich Fury/Getty

Jean Smart

Wonderful in Hacks and Mare of Easttown—and at the ceremony with her extremely sweet, supportive son.

Rich Fury/Getty

Angela Bassett

Greta Constantine and ruffles: unbeatable.

Rich Fury/Getty

Dan Levy

Dan Levy loves fashion in the best way. Then he shares it, the generous man.

Rich Fury/Getty