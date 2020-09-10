Everyone Is Mocking This Team Trump Money-Raising Tactic

Picture this. You’re a fan of President Donald Trump. But you’re on the fence about donating to his campaign. The pandemic has taken a toll on your finances. And giving $50 to a billionaire’s election bid seems like a foolish thing to do when paying for groceries on a fixed income is a challenge.

And then, you get an email from the campaign itself. You’ve won the title of Trump Patriot of the week (!!!!). Not only that, Donald Trump is going to see your name—your actual name!—provided you give in the next hour. But here comes the coup de grâce: Your donation will immediately be multiplied nine-fold. That $50 is suddenly $450.

You quickly find your credit card, fill in the blanks, and click submit. You’re immediately bombarded by another dozen or so requests for your time and money.