With Options From TUMI to Nike, These Purses Are Great for Men — Even If You Must Call Them Murses or Man Bags

After my dad found a low-priced satchel a few years back, he decided to buy it for anyone he felt needed one. I was on his list.

It looked a lot like the Collsants Small Vintage Canvas Travel Purse and I believe it went for less than $19. Ever since, I’ve always had it around. I use it anytime I’m heading out of the house and want more than just my phone-keys-and-wallet but don’t want to shove everything into my pockets. And so at this point, I use it essentially as a purse, which brings me to the complicated part of writing this post: namely, what these bags should be called. The list of options is extensive, as I gathered from various brands: Murses (man + purses), travel purses, satchels, mini man bags, mini messenger bags, mini duffel bags, passport bags, and so on. If it were up to me, I’d call it a purse because that’s what it is, functionally, and it would fit well into the existing universe of purses. If people need more rugged language to help them justify getting one of these, so be it.

Regardless, I think everyone should have one of these around, genders be damned. So I compiled some bestsellers I’m considering myself as I want to finally graduate into a more pocket-forward purse. Let’s get into it.

Zzinna’s Man Bag, $32 on Amazon: It comes with multiple pockets and is made of lightweight polyester. This waterproof man bag will fit a tablet along with the essentials. And its simple design will help it go with anything else you’re wearing. More than 100 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating and you can get it in nine different colors.

TUMI’s Alpha Bravo Barksdale Crossbody, $395 at Zappos: This could be the (first and) last purse you’ll ever need. Designed to help carry you through your day, the slim bag is made out of durable ballistic nylon and accented with leather. From a slip pocket in the back to zippered pockets and an adjustable strap, this is the kind of bag you make memories with (it’ll be around for big moments, anyway).

Nike Heritage Printed Crossbody Bag, $25 at Nike: Simple, stylish, light — this durable Nike bag looks great and will handle what you put in it. You get two zippered compartments and a crossbody strap to sling across for an easy carry. For an option you might not mind losing while tripping, this is your best bet.

Extra Small Landon Carryall, $95 at Dagne Dover: I own a medium Landon and this extra small version feels to me like it'd make an incredibly versatile purse. The neoprene body means it's washable and waterproof. A stretch key leash and an exterior slip pocket give you some unexpected function here and it looks great so you're able to go anywhere you like with it.

ClaireChase’s Ultimate Man Bag, $178 at eBags: Zippered compartments and high design pushes this man bag into high end territory. The top grain cowhide leather definitely gives it an elegant touch that’s fit for more than short trips and will work for you during the most important of engagements. A mesh pocket and a third zippered compartment increase its function to hold all of your things, even those you want to keep close to heart.

