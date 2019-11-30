Sustainable Fashion and Home Goods are 25% Off at ABLE This Black Friday

ABLE: Score 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping with code HOLIDAY25.

Select from hostess gifts, leather goods, wellness items, and more.

Read more about its features here.

Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.

Skip the fast-fashion this holiday season, and invest in sustainable goods that look as great as they’ll make you feel. Partnering with global community leaders who share their values, ABLE is an ethical destination for everything from home goods to shoes to clothes and minimalist tasteful jewelry. By publishing their (above minimum!) wages online, you can be certain they’re treating their predominantly female employees with the respect and support they deserve. | Get it on ABLE:

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.