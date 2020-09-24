Everything Democrats Care About Is In Danger with Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Vetting a potential Supreme Court justice 40 days before an election, when Republican senators swore we couldn’t do so 260 days before the last one, is, as the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might put it, a shandeh. A travesty. A farce.

But for individual rights, voting rights, LGBTQ equality, church/state separation, the rights of immigrants, everything Democrats have tried to advance this is no farce. It’s a tragedy.

Amy Coney Barrett, reportedly the leading contender to take over Ginsburg’s seat, is a highly intelligent Notre Dame law professor and, since 2017, a federal judge. She has written numerous scholarly articles on a wide variety of legal and philosophical issues, and unlike some recent nominees, appears to have a spotless ethical record. She is unquestionably qualified. But she is also an arch-conservative whose confirmation will permanently alter the American legal landscape. Yes, including the right to get an abortion—but not only that.