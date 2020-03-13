Everything We Need in the Coronavirus Crisis Is Everything that Trump Is Not

It is often said that a crisis reveals a leader’s character. Sadly for all of us, that is certainly true with the coronavirus pandemic and what it has revealed or confirmed about the character or lack thereof of President Donald Trump.

Trump’s handling of this, the first major international crisis of his presidency not of his making, has been a fiasco. The verdict is in. He has failed to rise to the challenge. And he stands exposed before a country contemplating his re-election.

At a time when public buffets are being shut down across America, this crisis has put on display a wholly unappetizing 5-week-old smorgasbord of the very worst, most odious, most dangerous and weirdest of Trump.